The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

19-year-old scooter rider dies after collision near Namadgi School in Kambah

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 26 2022 - 4:29am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police attend the scene of an accident involving a motor vehicle and an electric scooter in Kambah on Sunday afternoon. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

A 19-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter outside the Namadgi School in Kambah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.