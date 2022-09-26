A 19-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter outside the Namadgi School in Kambah.
At about 3.10pm on Sunday, police and emergency services were called to the corner of Drakeford Drive and O'Halloran Circuit in Kambah.
ACT Policing said evidence from the scene suggested a Ford Falcon and an electric scooter had collided at the pedestrian crossing.
The rider of the scooter had been thrown a substantial distance across the intersection and she was not wearing a helmet.
The scooter was crossing but it is not known what lights - green or red - were showing.
The woman was rushed to Canberra hospital with serious head and leg injuries.
Police announced on Monday morning the woman has since died.
Police at the scene were trying to ascertain whether the car or the electric scooter had right of way at the crossing and closed Drakeford Drive towards Woden for a number of hours as they investigated.
ACT Policing's major collision team is conducting an investigation into the crash and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
It is not thought that this scooter was one from the officially sanctioned schemes.
ACT police are asking anyone else who witnessed the collision or captured dash-cam footage of the incident (who has not already spoken to police) to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Quote reference number 7226217.
This is the 12th recorded fatality on Canberra roads this year, but the first involving an electric scooter.
The fatality also makes this year's road toll the worst on Canberra roads since 2015.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
