Without federal assistance, LGAs have few options: rate rises, cuts to services and amalgamations. All these options are emotive for those living in regional Australia. Australians should welcome the Albanese government's decision to increase Australia's emission reduction targets. But as a nation, we must recognise that doing so will not come without costs. Unfortunately, Australians will not share these costs equally. Instead, our already so often economically and socially struggling regional communities will likely bear an inequitable burden when they can ill afford to.