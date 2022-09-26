The Canberra Times
Car safety measures for flooded vehicles, and kids left in locked cars

By Peter Brewer
September 26 2022 - 7:30pm
Floodwaters on Limestone Avenue. Picture by Graham Tidy

Cars will need their electronics to fully function for up to two minutes underwater so people can escape from cars in floodwaters, and audible warnings will sound if a child is left in a parked car under the new national vehicle safety measures to be introduced from next year.

