The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Zoë Wundenberg | Scott Morrison's antics would have gotten him fired in business

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
September 26 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Poor interpersonal skills including an inability to positively communicate and engage with others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.