The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC concerned confidence in courts being 'falsely eroded'

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated September 27 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC. Picture by Karleen Minney

The ACT's top prosecutor says he is concerned public commentary surrounding the number of appeals launched by his office may "falsely erode confidence in the criminal justice system".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.