The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jamie Millard sentenced to nearly five years in prison after choking ex-partner

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated September 26 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamie Millard, who was sentenced at the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday. Picture Facebook

A magistrate has jailed a domestic abuser for almost five years in a case she described as shining a light on the "insidious nature of domestic violence".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.