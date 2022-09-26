The Canberra Times
Lengthy list of witnesses to give evidence in student teacher Petra Shasha's child sex hearing

BF
By Blake Foden
September 26 2022 - 7:30pm
Petra Shasha, left, leaves court with lawyer Rachel Fisher on Monday. Picture by Blake Foden

About 20 witnesses are set to give evidence when a trainee teacher fights charges alleging she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a Canberra school student, a court has heard.

