Car parks to close in Civic at City Hill this week to set up light rail construction work sites

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated September 27 2022 - 1:45am, first published 1:30am
The ACT government will close some of its car parks at City Hill this week. Picture by Rohan Thomson

Motorists will lose access to about half of one of the ACT government's largest surface car parks in the city centre this week, as work begins to set up a construction compound for the complex work to raise London Circuit.

