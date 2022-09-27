The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Former Labor election candidate Brendan Long lobbying to delay territory rights vote

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated September 27 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 11:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former Labor territory election candidate and euthanasia opponent is lobbying behind the scenes to delay a vote on the territory rights bill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.