A former Labor territory election candidate and euthanasia opponent is lobbying behind the scenes to delay a vote on the territory rights bill.
Brendan Long has been in Parliament House meeting with Senators ahead of another round of speeches on the bill which would overturn the quarter-century long ban on the ACT and Northern Territory making their own assisted dying laws.
The government has allocated a 60-minute slot to continue debate on the bill on Wednesday morning, which should be enough time for up to half a dozen speeches but not enough to reach a final vote.
The Canberra Times understands at least eight, possibly 10, more Senators are still wanting contribute to the debate.
That list could keep growing, which would delay a final vote.
Dr Long, who ran for Labor at the 2016 and 2020 ACT elections and remains a party member, is a veteran pro-life campaigner who most recently helped lead the fight against the bill to legalise voluntary assisted dying in NSW.
He sprung into action on Tuesday afternoon after Labor frontbencher Penny Wong confirmed the government wanted the territory rights bill put to a final vote before parliament rises for the year on December 1.
Dr Long told The Canberra Times that it would be a mistake for the Senate to rush to a vote, although he's resigned to one taking place, most likely in the November sittings.
He said the Senators he had spoken to weren't convinced any bill related to assisted dying could be "ever be made safe".
Opponents have tended to frame the debate around the issue of voluntary assisted dying, while supporters have insisted it is about the democratic rights of the territories.
The bill would only restore the rights of the ACT and Northern Territory parliaments to make assisted dying laws.
"The senators that I am speaking to ... many of them have significant opposition to elements of the bill," Dr Long said.
"There are a significant number of concerns in relation to this bill and all euthanasia legislation."
Dr Long said he expected "a number" of Labor senators to use their conscience vote to oppose the bill.
While the vote is expected to be tight, supporters and opponents who have spoken to The Canberra Times are still anticipating the bill will pass.
The number of no votes on the Labor side could prove to be a decisive factor in the final outcome, as it was in the most recent attempt to repeal the Andrews bill.
Seven Labor senators voted against David Leyonhjelm's 2018 bill to restore territory rights, which was defeated by just two votes.
Four of those Labor members remain in Parliament - Don Farrell, Pat Dodson, Helen Polley and Deb O'Neill.
In a significant boost for the territory rights campaign, Senator Dodson earlier this month revealed he would abstain from the vote to ensure he wasn't the person responsible for sinking the bill.
Dr Long made headlines during the 2020 ACT election campaign after he accused his own party of censorship, claiming it refused to allow him to express his opposition to euthanasia.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
