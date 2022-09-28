For lawyers to build back trust, they need to be better at communicating their fees and their value, and then honoring it. It might mean offering a fixed-fee or a value-based price with their client before they start working on a matter. This entails lawyers providing a free initial consultation where lawyers truly discover what their client needs and wants, and how they can deliver it, not spending 30-60 minutes talking about their own experience and expertise, and what their hourly rate is.