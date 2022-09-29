Queanbeyan's proud sporting community are in mourning, after a beloved, influential figure in rugby league and cricket died last week following a bone cancer battle.
James Martin was a renowned coach and teacher, particularly in Queanbeyan, but his career took him all around NSW and the ACT, including Penrith where he famously taught Blues coach Brad Fittler.
He also played a pivotal role in other successful Australian sport identities such as former NRL players Brent Kite, Ben Rauter, David Liddiard and Trevor Thurling.
"He's going to be missed by a lot of people and was held close in everyone's hearts," ex-Raiders star Thurling said of Martin.
"He was my history teacher at Queanbeyan High School and went on to be my rugby league and cricket coach, and that's when my footy career took off.
"On the sporting field he had an aura about him.
"He was so well known in the community with sporting teams and being such a good teacher, and in life skills he was someone I looked up to in that stage of my life.
"It's a massive loss and it's very sad."
When Thurling was just a teenager at Dickson College, he earned his first NRL contract with the Canterbury Bulldogs. Martin was one of the first people he contacted to share the exciting news.
"That showed the respect I had for him and the impact he had on me," Thurling said.
"He always put everyone before him and he was always available. He was such a selfless person."
Fellow student and player under Martin at Queanbeyan was Nick Risteski, now known as 'Raider Nick' on MIX radio in Canberra.
He fondly recalled Martin as a "humble" man that "always went the extra mile", and was a diehard Wests supporter.
"His ticket's been called but he leaves us with good memories," Risteski said.
"He took Queanbeyan High's rugby league program to the next level.
"As effective and influential as he was in the classroom, he was the same in footy and cricket. He was the best coach I ever had - and I played junior Raiders as well.
"He made me captain and saw leadership in me, which brought out the best in me."
Queanbeyan Kangaroos Rugby League club will host a celebration of Martin's life on Tuesday, following his funeral at Norwood Park Chapel at 1.30pm.
Queanbeyan Cricket Club president Stephen Moore said he expected a large turnout of their members to attend both events to mourn and recognise Martin's contribution.
"Cricket was his great love and if was able to he would have played seven days a week," Moore said.
"He's someone who played the game tough but fairly and taught youngsters the right way to go about it.
"He played over 400 matches for Queanbeyan, he was our leading wicket-taker with 654 grade wickets - which is extraordinary - and he won a bunch of premierships.
"He also made a significant contribution to ACT veterans cricket as a player, selector and an organiser."
The club has also plans to honour Martin in their first matches on the second weekend of October.
Beyond the sporting field, Martin's legacy extended to politics too, through another former student - Queanbeyan Palerang Regional Council's Mayor Kenrick Winchester.
In the mayor's last election campaign he specifically reflected on how his old high school cricket coach was a major inspiration to "countless" people in the community.
"Jim was strict but fair, and it's hard to describe but his approach to us kids, his passion for the game, his approach to life, really rubbed off on me," Winchester said of Martin.
"I appreciate his service as an educator, as a cricket coach and as a person.
"Jim changed lives. I would not be the person I am today without his guidance."
Martin's wife Linda and his daughters recognised the extensive reach 'Jim' had in the Canberra region, and have invited anyone who knew him to attend the funeral and wake.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
