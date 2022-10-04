The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Bob Hawke unwittingly involved in Chinese spy operation, new book 'Spies and Lies' reveals

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated October 4 2022 - 7:50pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former prime minister Bob Hawke in 2015. Picture by John Veage

Years after handing back the keys to the lodge, Bob Hawke unwittingly found himself the face of a covert "professional influence" operation conducted by Chinese spies, a new book reveals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.