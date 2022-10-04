The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Icon Water dams at full capacity as four-day rain event arrives

PB
By Peter Brewer
October 4 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback to 2020, with the river waters climbing over Collett St and into the Leagues Club. Picture by Graham Tidy

As another big rain event threatens to drop as much as 100mm of rain over our region in the next four days and with all local dams at full capacity, the logical question which remains is: where will all this excess water go?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.