Billy Connolly is heading to Canberra. Or at least, his art is.
Luckily, for those looking for a chuckle, the comedian's collection of highly acclaimed, limited-edition prints and stainless-steel sculptures, Born on a Rainy Day is as humorous as his comedy (in the best way possible).
Connolly has been creating art since 2007, when on one rainy day he first put pen to paper. Taking refuge from the grey drizzle of Montreal, Canada, he entered an art shop with a twinkling curiosity and left with an armful of supplies and the urge to create.
Back in his hotel room, his felt-tips and sketchbook formed a portal for his imagination. And over the subsequent years his drawings evolved into his debut fine art collection.
"It's lovely, the way people think you do it. People think I paint or draw things on purpose," Connolly says.
"I don't, I just draw. And then as it goes on, it becomes obvious what it's going to be (to me). And then I can think about it along those lines: a horse, a man or a balloon. That's when I name it - at the end."
The comedian last performed in Australia in 2014, and formally retired from stand-up comedy in December 2020. In March, he released his eighth collection of Born on a Rainy Day.
Connolly's art has been likened to the cave paintings of the Aurignacian period (40,000 to 25,000 BC) which are characterised by their linear, one-dimensional approach. Charmingly simplistic, his faceless figures possess an extraordinary self-awareness and humanity. Devoid of emotion or expression, their anonymity opens them up to individual interpretation, creating a unique bond with the viewer.
The exhibition will be at the Hyatt Canberra from November 19 to 20, before heading to the Hyatt Regency in Sydney from November 24 to 23.
Free entry. Original art, limited-edition prints and sculptures by Connolly will be on sale at the exhibition only.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
