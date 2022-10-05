The Canberra Times
Katherine Woodthorpe named Australian Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering president

October 5 2022 - 6:30pm
Dr Katherine Woodthorpe will be inaugurated as the president of the Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering on Thursday. Picture supplied

Katherine Woodthorpe will be announced on Thursday as the next president of the Academy of Technological Sciences and Engineering, the first female in the institution's 47-year history.

