Melissa Wightman buys the newspaper every day. Little did she know, her habit would end up winning her $10,000.
While she often reads the newspaper online, her elderly parents prefer the familiar feeling of the newsprint between their fingers as they leaf through the news of the day.
As a result, purchasing the daily paper has become a family ritual.
Last month Ms Wightman entered ACM's Spring Cash Code giveaway. ACM is the publisher of this masthead.
After helping her mother submit an SMS entry, she decided - as an afterthought - to give it a go herself.
Despite having never won a competition before, the ACT resident and Canberra Times reader won the $10,000 monthly prize.
Last week an unfamiliar number called her mobile, Ms Wightman ignored it, convinced it was just another scam call.
When the same number called two more times she picked up the phone.
When a voice on the other end of the phone told her the good news - that she was the first winner of the ACM Spring Cash Code's monthly $10,000 prize - she was beyond surprised.
"It was surreal," Ms Wightman said. "You hear about people winning these kinds of competitions on telly but I couldn't believe it.
"There's a part of me still going 'have I really won this?' It feels quite incredible."
Ms Wightman has plans to use the winnings to buy her mother an adjustable lift bed to allow her to live at home for as long as possible.
"I will buy some equipment to help my mum stay at home independently for as long as she can," she said.
"There are some things like an up-down lift bed, which is a really obvious [purchase]. Being able to get something like that for her is incredible to think about."
While helping her mother is going to be a priority, Ms Wightman said she would also be considering a well-deserved holiday.
"A holiday would be amazing because none of us have been anywhere due to COVID-19 and lockdowns," she said.
ACM's Spring Cash Code giveaway continues. Two lucky readers will receive $10,000 each over the next two months.
Print readers and digital subscribers with access to their favourite ACM newspaper can enter the giveaway by texting the weekly Cash Code word published in the paper to 0447 116 784. Be sure to SMS your name, address and the Cash Code word so that your entry is valid. One entry per Cash Code. ACT: TP 22/01314 NSW: LTP/04471 SA: T22/1042
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
