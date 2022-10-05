There has been ongoing wrangling over the need for heavy Infantry Fighting Vehicles for the army for years. With the just announced delay to LAND 400 the capability needed to replace Army's old M113 personnel carriers appears to be still unresolved. And this isn't the first time that the project has been delayed.
While the two tendered vehicles for the contract are most impressive fighting vehicles they each weigh well over 40 tonnes. How does the ADF intend to move them to any foreign area of operation?
The navy's two LHDs, Adelaide and Canberra, could each carry a dozen or so on the heavy vehicle (tank) deck. The RAAF could airlift them; one per C-17. And the air force doesn't have many C-17s. If road transport is needed at the destination tank transporters would have to be deployed to the theatre as well; one per IFV.
With the ADF's current logistics capability, it would take months to build up a meaningful force of IFVs in a theatre; even longer if tanks and self-propelled artillery were to be deployed as well.
In my view the ADF still has questions to answer on the role of heavy fighting vehicles, including an IFV. The biggest questions are the need for such a capability for our region, and the ADF's capacity to move such heavy equipment to the area of operation.
Hopefully the parliamentary discussions and amendments to the draft legislation establishing our National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) will ensure the effectiveness and longevity of that agency.
While the draft is a commendable start in my opinion it allows too much "wriggle room" for those individuals and organisations with influence and unlimited resources to frustrate the operations of the NACC.
The cross bench, whose input to the Labor draft is apparent, will move further amendments before supporting the bill. The LNP not unexpectedly, is having "two bob each-way". Peter Dutton is supporting the draft. The shadow attorney general, Julian Leeser is not.
Attorney general, Mark Dreyfuss has addressed the LNP "red herring" about unions being exempt from NACC attention by saying "no third party to corruption will be exempt from investigation by the NACC".
Whenever news reports focus on the shortage of workers in the hospitality industry there is invariably a lament from owners about having to pay salaries of $100,000 and above and yet are still unable to get staff.
This is totally disingenuous. The only ones attracting such salaries are likely to be well qualified and experienced head and executive chefs.
I very much doubt that any of the five baristas, cooks and table staff shown working in an Adelaide café in a recent report about hospitality staffing shortages were being paid anything like $100,000.
These casual workers would almost certainly be working extended hours just to make enough to meet everyday living costs, including rent. If owners want to attract more staff they need to start offering a living wage to workers.
To paraphrase from the movie Field of Dreams: "If you pay them, they will come".
R McCallum, Bruce Cameron and Peter Stanley (Letters, October 3) make important points about the War Memorial and the Australian Frontier Wars. This is a painful story, but one that must be told.
As Cameron says, the memorial is about commemorating those who have died defending their country. Defence of country is the common history that belongs to all of us, whether it is Arrernte, Noongar or Wiradjuri people defending their country or uniformed Australians (including Indigenous soldiers) defending the Australian nation. "Defending country" should be the theme of the expanded memorial.
But Stanley is right to be cautious about the future. The AWM Council and management will need careful but firm encouragement from the rest of us as the future memorial takes shape. It will not be enough for the memorial's curators to gather all of its 63 artworks of frontier conflict, and its collected spears and shields into one space and call it "the Frontier Wars Gallery".
There needs to be commemoration as well as "depiction and presentation". The Memorial's Roll of Honour needs to be amended, for example.
And, if anyone grumbles "these were not wars," they should go to the memorial's own website (section headed "Colonial period, 1788-1901") which refers to "a protracted and undeclared war against Australia's Indigenous inhabitants".
Ian Warden (Algorithms and the Rhythm of Life, page 3 Panorama, October 1) has described his experience watching the funeral service of the late Queen Elizabeth II, even joining in the singing of the hymns.
He marvels at the "certainty" of those participating. Others would call this phenomenon "faith". He labels the service, especially the organ music and singing as causing "hallucinogenic Christian delirium". Why does he so denigrate his experience when he admits the power and "persuasiveness" of the occasion and describes his non-belief as a " bleak and unhappy beach" onto which he has been "plonked back down"?
And how does he, the atheist, "know" that those participating are "deluding" themselves about the belief in everlasting life?
The suggestion by the Greens of paying artists a living wage of $42,000 a year will be a difficult task to implement.
The first concern is that $42,000 isn't much of a living wage despite being more than many artists do actually make.
The big difficulty will be defining what an artist is.
I know it has gone beyond oil paintings, watercolours and opera singers but I am not sure what should be included.
A number of years ago a pile of money on a plate was auctioned for more than its face value as an art piece even if I just saw it as a pile of money.
Who will decide what is art and do established artists get it as a base pay?
Maybe I should practise more after my violin lessons and call myself an artist. A lack of perfection hasn't stopped a lot of other artists.
I don't know whether Ronald Elliott (Letters, October 4) just misses the point of the Voice or whether he is purposely being obtuse.
Since the abandonment of our "white Australia policies" our nationally elected representatives have not enacted legislation that predominately affects citizens based on their ethnicity, except for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.
All the first peoples are asking for is to have enshrined in the Constitution the right to be heard formally when legislation and or policies are being considered that will predominately affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities or individuals.
The proposed amendment to the Constitution should ensure that legislation such as the Northern Territory National Emergency Response Act cannot be passed without demonstrated genuine consolation with the affected groups.
Jack Kershaw (Letters, October 3) reminds us that the main reason for the hugely disruptive and expensive raising of London Circuit to meet Commonwealth Avenue at Capital Hill is the release of extensive ACT land for property development, as stated in the NCA Consultation Report.
Grade separated intersections such as currently exists at this location are the gold standard for safety and traffic flow. The planned replacement will be an inefficient and retrograde solution.
The NCA Consultation Report admits "the conversion to an at-grade intersection introduces additional vehicle conflicts points compared to the existing grade separated arrangement".
A much more practical option to the raising of London Circuit would be to build a spiral ramp adjacent to London Circuit from Northbourne Avenue past University and Edinburgh avenues around to Commonwealth Avenue, carrying only the tram track.
The existing roadway of London Circuit would remain to carry other traffic types as it does now.
Both the cost and the disruption would be greatly reduced.
The fact the media frequently report on small percentage fluctuations in the housing market as though it is like the share market only perpetuates the view that housing is an investment, which has led to the present housing crisis.
Two weeks have passed since you published my request for a government explanation for the intended removal of two important access roads to/from Commonwealth Avenue and Parkes Way East. No spokesperson has supplied an answer. I can only surmise that this is because the proposal is indefensible.
Felicity Chivas (Letters, October 4) is correct to say that King Charles III appears to be an inconsistent environmentalist. But shouldn't we give him credit for trying to compensate for being born to riches and luxury?
Before I support the Voice I wish to know what the referendum will do for the Aborigines on the red soil plains of north and north-west Australia; not just the Indigenous elite in the cities.
I am deeply dismayed at the end of isolation for COVID. I am immune compromised, taking immune suppressant medications, and have a dodgy heart and lungs. How can I know if the person serving me has been infected? I will continue to wear my mask and use hand sanitisers.
Queen Elizabeth II was born on April 21 but, during her reign, we followed the British practice of observing her birthday in June. It made for a cold celebration. Should the decision be made to recognise the birth date of King Charles III with a public holiday in Australia can we have it close to his actual birthdate of November 14. A much more pleasant long weekend.
A friend's daughter recently had to replace a tyre because she hit a pothole. Perhaps the strategy of "buy a blight" adopted in a German town might appeal to our cost-conscious government. They sold sponsorships for fixing potholes, complete with a plaque on the pothole repair.
The UK has backflipped on tax cuts for the wealthy. Australia should do the same as a great number of people are facing a cost-of-living crisis due to inflation, higher interest rates, and petrol prices. The budgetary situation has changed significantly since the tax cuts were legislated.
