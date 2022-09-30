The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

A sinister sorcery about Youtube's algorithms and how hymns can have you second-guessing

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
September 30 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queen Elizabeth's funeral may have even had the most staunch atheist moved to singalong with some heavenly hymns. Picture Getty Images

There is a sinister, capitalist sorcery about YouTube's algorithms. There's witchcraft in the ways in which they seem to work out who and what you are, what you desire to watch, yearn to consume, hunger to buy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Warden

Ian Warden

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.