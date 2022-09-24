The Canberra Times
As England plunges further into poverty, even magpies sing in God Save The King

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
September 24 2022 - 7:30pm
Picture Getty Images

The mournful magnificence of the Queen's televised funeral whets one's appetite for the exuberant, optimistic magnificence of her son's coronation.

Ian Warden is a Canberra Times columnist

