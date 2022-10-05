The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mycar Tyre & Auto launches blue R plates for 'recovering' drivers

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 5 2022 - 6:03am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A vehicle service and repair company has launched a blue "R plate" to identify drivers who are returning to the road after having an accident, suffering a road trauma, or after a long break from driving.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.