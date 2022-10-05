A man was assaulted in a road rage attack on Belconnen Way after occupants of another vehicle indicated for him to pull over, police allege.
ACT Policing are seeking witnesses and dash-cam footage of the incident.
They allege that at about 9.20pm on September 28, a man was travelling south on Gungahlin Drive in a white Holden Commodore sedan along with an orange Commodore ute and a grey Toyota Hilux.
Around this time, the occupants of the orange ute began throwing things at the white Commodore and indicating to the driver to pull over.
A short time later, the vehicles pulled off Gungahlin Drive and onto Belconnen Way before coming to a stop on the side of the road.
The driver of the white Commodore was then assaulted by the driver of the Hilux.
READ ALSO:
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault, or who may have dash-cam footage of Gungahlin Drive or Belconnen Way around the time of the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7229410. Information can be provided anonymously.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.