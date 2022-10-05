The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Policing allege a man was assaulted in a road rage attack on Belconnen Way

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man was assaulted in a road rage attack on Belconnen Way after occupants of another vehicle indicated for him to pull over, police allege.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.