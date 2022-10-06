A man has been airlifted to Canberra Hospital after arriving at a fire station in Harden with a head injury.
Emergency services were called to a fire station on Albury Street, Harden, about 7.30pm on Wednesday, after a 51-year-old man arrived at the station with a head injury.
The man lost consciousness and firefighters performed CPR until paramedics arrived.
The man was airlifted to Canberra District Hospital with serious head injuries, he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Officers attached to The Hume Police District established a crime scene and have started an investigation.
Police believe the man's SUV was involved in a crash sometime between 6:45pm and 7:30pm on the Burley Griffin Highway, Galong. The Kia SUV was found with front-end damage and the air bags deployed at the intersection of Albury and Station streets, Harden.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have information about how the vehicle came to be damaged, or has relevant dashcam footage, to contact Yass Police on 6226 9399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
