A man has been committed for sentencing in the ACT Supreme Court after he admitted crashing a car before he took a woman hostage instigating a stand off with police.
Jacob Daniel Greentree, 26, appeared via phone in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to a host of charges.
These include making a demand with a threat to kill, aggravated dangerous driving, stealing a car, possessing a drug, and damaging property.
Five charges, including failing to stop a car for police and using an offensive weapon, from the incident were withdrawn.
ACT Policing said that on June 19, they received a report about a Holden Commodore being stolen from a residence in Florey.
The following day, officers saw the vehicle being driven at high speed across Kingston, and it refused police direction to stop.
The Commodore travelled on the incorrect side of Wentworth Avenue and soon after collided head-on with another vehicle before the Commodore was driven away.
Police helped the sole occupant of the other vehicle and a short time later, they found the Commodore in Yarralumla.
"The vehicle drove off and was again pursued by police before leaving the road and colliding with a fence," police said.
"The driver fled the scene on foot before climbing a fence into a nearby golf club."
While still being pursued by police, Greentree took hold of a woman and a short stand off ensued.
"Officers drew their tasers, the woman was released soon after and the man was taken into custody. The woman was not physically harmed," police said.
In court, Greentree was committed for sentencing in the higher court after entering his guilty pleas.
His case is listed in that court for an administrative hearing on October 13.
The Magistrates Court heard via Greentree's lawyer that he was seeking to be sentenced in the ACT Drug and Alcohol Sentencing list, a therapeutic focused option.
The defendant also faces four other charges, including theft and burglary, to which he has not entered pleas.
He will front the lower court again on October 20 for those charges.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
