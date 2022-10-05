The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jacob Daniel Greentree pleads guilty in ACT court to numerous charges after Canberra police chase

TV
By Toby Vue
October 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob Greentree pleaded guilty to a number of charges in court on Wednesday. Picture Facebook

A man has been committed for sentencing in the ACT Supreme Court after he admitted crashing a car before he took a woman hostage instigating a stand off with police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.