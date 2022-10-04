A brothel worker who was allegedly assaulted, choked and raped was left feeling "terrified" for their life, a court has heard.
The accused, Joseph Ayoub, appeared in the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday for a jury trial after being charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one each of inflicting actual bodily harm with intent to engage in sexual intercourse, choking, and assault.
Ayoub has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.
In his opening address, prosecutor Morgan Howe gave police's version of events from the morning of September 11, 2020.
He said the accused entered a brothel service in Mitchell during the early hours of that day, before allegedly walking up to the victim, lifting their skirt and grabbing their buttocks.
The complainant told Ayoub if he wanted to engage with them, he needed to make a booking at reception.
Ayoub then booked a room for half an hour with the complainant.
When the accused and the complainant entered the room, he allegedly walked up to them and pushed them on the bed.
The complainant said he must have a sexual health check that involved him showing his genitals before engaging in any sexual acts.
Ayoub allegedly refused, so the complainant opened the door and told him he was welcome to leave.
The accused left and spoke with a receptionist before allegedly pulling his pants down and yelling there was nothing wrong with his penis.
The complainant and Ayoub then went back into the room, where he allegedly laid down on top of them. He then allegedly grabbed the complainant's neck and applied pressure.
In a police interview shown to the jury, the complainant described feeling "terrified for my life" during the alleged choking.
Ayoub then allegedly put his thumb and forefinger together, penetrating the complainant's vagina.
The complainant tried to get away from the accused but eventually he allegedly pushed his penis into her vagina a number of times without a condom, which is against the policy of the brothel.
While the complainant was allegedly pinned down on the bed, Ayoub allegedly opened their mouth, spat into it then put his penis into their mouth without consent.
Ayoub then allegedly pushed the complainant against the wall then held them by the neck before going on the floor and pushing his penis into their vagina.
The complainant tried to scream but Ayoub allegedly put his hand over their mouth. They were also crying and allegedly told the accused to stop and that he could not continue with the booking as they did not feel safe to have sex without a condom.
The accused then left the room and went to reception naked, ringing the bell and saying the complainant would not do what he asked from them.
The complainant spoke with the receptionist and then the cleaner, allegedly saying Ayoub would not have sex without a condom.
Police were called and arrived a short time later when the complainant told them their version of events.
They were later taken to hospital and underwent a medical examination that morning.
Defence barrister John Purnell SC told the jury his client would "refute almost all of [the allegedly victim's] evidence."
The trial is expected to continue for at least the rest of the week.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
