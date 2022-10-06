Heavy rainfall has prompted authorities to issue flood watch warnings and limit access to national parks in the ACT, as emergency services responded to callouts for leaking roofs on Thursday.
Parts of Canberra are experiencing flooding due to heavy rain and dams are at capacity across the territory as the downpour continues into a second day.
Canberra Airport recorded 25 millimetres of rain in the 24 hours to Thursday morning, and the weather bureau has predicted more rain is on the way.
Flood watch warnings have been issued for parts of the region, including minor flooding possible at the Queanbeyan and Molonglo rivers, and possible flooding of the upper Murrumbidgee River, Burrinjuck Dam and Coomer Creek.
Sydney officially marked its wettest year ever on Thursday, since records began in 1858. Canberra is yet to reach a similar milestone.
Morgan Pumpa at the Bureau of Meteorology said it was "expecting those showers to develop into rain today, and then become less likely this evening".
She said Canberra can expect 15 to 20 millimetres of rain on Thursday, which may increase to 15 to 30 millimetres, as well as a chance of a thunderstorm on Friday.
The weather is caused by a trough, associated with a cold front, which is moving across the far west of NSW and will continue to move east in the coming days.
"This system is expected to continue rain into the end of the weekend, before partly cloudy conditions on Monday," Ms Pumpa said.
The rain is expected to ease on Saturday, with four to 15 millimetres forecast at Canberra Airport.
However, Sunday is expected to see another increase with 10 to 25 millimetres predicted, as the trough and cold front is forecast to deepen into a low pressure system off the central southern NSW coastline.
"There are some uncertainties surrounding this second system moving over NSW over the coming days and then into the weekend. So just really important that people keep an eye on the forecast, check the warnings and also monitor a radar," Ms Pumpa said.
The ACT Emergency Service has already received calls about storm and tree damage across Canberra.
An ESA spokeswoman said most of the call outs have been for leaking ceilings and some for fallen trees.
She said the incidents were due to people not preparing for the storm and not fixing existing damage to homes.
In September, the territory recorded above average rainfall, with area-averaged rainfall being 34 per cent above the long-term average.
The national weather bureau said most of the rainfall recorded during the month was associated with cold fronts from low pressure systems passing over southern Australia.
Mean monthly maximum temperatures were close to their long-term monthly averages while minimum temperatures were around 1 degree above their monthly averages.
Total rainfall for Canberra Airport was 71.4 millimetres, which is 133 per cent of the average at the current site, or 134 per cent of the average over all years of 53.3 millimetres.
The mean daily minimum temperature at Canberra Airport was 4.4 degrees, while the coldest morning was -2.0 degrees.
For assistance in a storm or flood call the ACTSES on 132 500, in a life-threatening emergency call Triple Zero (000).
You can also contact Access Canberra for more information on 13 22 81.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
