The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Sensitive Content

NSW Coroner's Court finds Charli Powell, 17, died by suicide after her partner found her in Queanbeyan

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated October 7 2022 - 5:30am, first published 3:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sharon Moore with a photograph of daughter Charli Powell outside the Queanbeyan courts in March. Picture by Blake Foden

The mother of a "vibrant and bubbly" girl who died after being subjected to months of abuse says she will continue fighting for justice after the death was found to be intentionally self-inflicted in the context of domestic violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.