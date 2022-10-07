The mother of a "vibrant and bubbly" girl who died after being subjected to months of abuse says she will continue fighting for justice after the death was found to be intentionally self-inflicted in the context of domestic violence.
The NSW Coroner's Court in Queanbeyan on Friday heard Charli Powell, 17, was "in the middle of the night alone and in a state of great despair" when she died by suicide in February 2019.
She had been in an abusive relationship with convicted criminal Rohan Allan Rosewarne, who, a coronial inquest heard, had sent her numerous disparaging texts, including "I'll stab ya in your throat", in the lead-up to her death.
Rosewarne, who during the inquest denied killing Charli, had been placed on bail conditions and a family violence order following his alleged assault on Charli in 2018 in the ACT.
About 4.11am on the day in question, Rosewarne found Charli unresponsive in a toilet block at Freebody Oval in Crestwood, west of Queanbeyan's centre, following a series of calls between the pair.
He called for an ambulance, informing the triple-0 operator Charli had hanged herself.
When paramedics arrived, Rosewarne and a member of the public were attempting CPR, but Charli could not be revived at the scene.
NSW deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame said she was satisfied on the balance of probabilities Charli's death was intentionally self-inflicted.
Ms Grahame said "it should be very clear that it occurred in the context of domestic violence".
"Her death may well have been an impulsive act, but she had been subjected to significant verbal and physical abuse in the months before she took her own life," she said.
"I have no doubt that impacted on the decision she made."
Ms Grahame said her finding about the cause of death was based on a number of factors, including medical evidence that "provided objective support for the likelihood that Charli's death was caused by hanging rather than strangulation".
"There were no defensive wounds that might suggest a struggle," she said.
MORE COURT NEWS
The coroner said while Rosewarne's "thoughts were often disordered and his temper only just under control" during his evidence in the inquest, she regarded it "as highly implausible that he could strangle Charli and within a few minutes immediately report a suicide".
"On the other hand, the thought that he strangled Charli earlier in the evening and then faked a hanging while manufacturing a record of calls between their telephones seems equally implausible," Ms Grahame said.
"Mr Rosewarne did not appear to have been capable of such a sophisticated pretence."
She said if Rosewarne did cause her death, the safest thing to do would be to leave her there for someone else to discover.
"Especially when he was aware he had warrants for his arrest and knew he could be taken into custody if he had any contact with police," Ms Grahame said.
The court heard a witness described Rosewarne as being in genuine grief, shock, very upset and distressed at the scene.
A police officer gave similar observations.
"It appears to me that following a dispute of some sort with Mr Rosewarne, Charli left his home," Ms Grahame said.
"It is possible that their dispute continued over the phone. Terrible things were likely said."
The coroner said the shock to Charli's family "indicate they did not expect Charli to take such action and have taken into account the fact that Charli had recently got a job, that she was loved by friends and family and that she had much to live for".
She said she understood "Charli's family will be disappointed and possibly angered by this finding".
"I am sorry to exacerbate the grief that they are already suffering," the corner said.
Ms Grahame paid tribute to Charli, describing her as "full of fun" whose "vibrant and bubbly personality brought much joy to those who knew and loved her".
Ms Grahame said Charli was proud of her Wiradjuri heritage and culture and "by all accounts a wonderful young woman who should've had the chance to live and experience life fully".
"I offer Charli's family and friends my sincere condolences for their profound loss," she said.
Following the outcome, Charli's mother, Sharon Moore, said she was "going to continue to fight".
"I'm going to try to get a review," Ms Moore said.
"I'll always remember her for the happy and bubbly person she was. She gave me so much love that'd last a lifetime."
Solicitor Michael Bartlett, who represented Ms Moore, criticised the investigation of the death, telling the inquest in July that Queanbeyan police rushed into declaring it a suicide.
The corner on Friday agreed with the counsel assisting her that the findings should be sent Queanbeyan Police to consider whether it was appropriate to conduct further training or enquiries about the adequacy of the systems in place to inform officers about bail and family violence orders made in the ACT.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.