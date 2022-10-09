The inventor of Aerogard was Dawn Waterhouse's late husband, Doug Waterhouse.
In an event organised by Canberra and District History, Mrs Waterhouse will be speaking in Canberra on Tuesday about blowflies, Canberra and her husband's invention.
Doug Waterhouse invented the fly-repellant spray while working for the CSIRO and during World War II. It took off after being used on Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Australia in 1963.
Mrs Waterhouse's talk is on Tuesday 6.30pm to 7.30pm in the Vercoe Room at the Wesley Centre, 20 National Circuit, Forrest.
