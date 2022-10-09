The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Dawn Waterhouse, wife of Aerogard inventor Doug, speaks at Canberra and District History talk

By Staff Reporters
October 9 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aerogard inventor Doug Waterhouse allowed Aussies to "avagoodweekend". Picture supplied

The inventor of Aerogard was Dawn Waterhouse's late husband, Doug Waterhouse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.