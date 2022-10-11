The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Fewer Australians working a traditional 40-hour week, ABS Census 2021 data

LT
By Lanie Tindale
Updated October 12 2022 - 12:40am, first published October 11 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fewer Australians are working a traditional 40 hours or more week, 2021 Census data has revealed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LT

Lanie Tindale

Trainee

I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.