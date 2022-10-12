Is it possible to have freedom of religion and social inclusion?

In the case of Essendon, the controversy is over the recently appointed CEO, Andrew Thorburn, formerly the National Australia Bank CEO, who resigned after just 24 hours in the job. Thorburn is the chairman of the City on a Hill group of conservative Anglican churches, whose Melbourne church, using extravagant language, strongly opposed abortion and condemned homosexuality as a sin. Even its supporters, such as federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, admitted that the language used in a 2013 sermon posted on the church website was inappropriate, comparing the record of abortion to that of concentration camps, and the church itself later withdrew it and issued an apology.