Canberra's office occupancy rates dropped for the first time in four months in September.
Occupancy decreased from 64 per cent in August to 54 per cent during September, according to the Property Council's latest survey conducted between September 26 and 30.
The number of people at work had been climbing since June before September's fall.
On a peak day in Canberra during the survey, occupancy sat at 60 per cent, while that fell to 36 per cent on low days.
Canberra's offices saw the largest drop-off in September, while Sydney's CBD occupancy decreased by one per cent.
"This drop in occupancy is a sign that the public sector needs strong direction to get back in the office more often," Property Council acting executive director Adele Lausberg said in a statement.
"It's important to the economic recovery needed for Canberra's small businesses, but also to ensure the return of some post-COVID normality."
Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide CBD's all increased their office occupancy rates.
"We expected to see office occupancy lift after the winter Omicron wave subsided and that's what we have witnessed in most capital cities around Australia," Property Council chief executive Ken Morrison said in a statement.
"It's especially encouraging to see office occupancy jump significantly in several major CBDs, but the results are a lot lower in Melbourne and Sydney which has more lockdown disruption through the pandemic."
Melbourne's CBD reached 41 per cent office occupancy in September, while Sydney hit 52 per cent.
Adelaide has the most workers in offices, at 78 per cent, followed by Perth at 76 per cent and Brisbane at 70 per cent.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations.
