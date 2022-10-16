Queanbeyan detectives have charged a man after an employee was threatened with a tomahawk during an alleged armed robbery at a store in Karabar.
According to police, officers attached to Monaro Police District were called to a retail store on Donald Road, Karabar at 9.30am last Wednesday following reports of an armed robbery.
Police were told an unknown man entered the store and allegedly threatened a 48-year-old male employee with a tomahawk and demanded cash.
The man then fled the scene with cash. The employee was not injured during the incident.
Following the incident, police released CCTV images to assist with their inquiries, with a suspect arrested and charged as a result.
"Thanks to the community for your information, the person depicted in the picture that was distributed yesterday in relation to the armed robbery has been arrested and charged by Queanbeyan Detectives," Monaro Police District said in a statement.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
