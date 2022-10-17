A man has been denied bail after allegedly fleeing from police and weaving through traffic, sometimes risking a head-on collision.
Trent Raymond White, 30, was arrested on a warrant at his home in Queanbeyan and charged with failing to stop a motor vehicle for police and reckless driving.
Police documents, tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, allege officers saw a blue Mazda 3 in a driveway in Ainslie about 6.30pm on Friday.
Police stopped their vehicle directly in front of the car, gaining a clear view of White and seeing his right hand, which was tattooed, on the steering wheel.
White allegedly gestured at the police, indicating he would reverse and needed them to pass.
An officer exited the police car and approached the Mazda, allegedly asking White to stop and get out of his car.
White then allegedly reversed and sped away from police, narrowly missing an officer.
The defendant then allegedly accelerated eastbound on Limestone Avenue and onto Fairbairn Avenue towards the Canberra Airport.
Police deactivated their lights and sirens due to the driving manner allegedly causing an "ongoing risk to the public".
Police said they saw White overtake others on solid white lines and on the crest of the hill with no visibility of possible oncoming traffic.
Later, police attended White's address in Queanbeyan, taking him to the local station.
The defendant's mother later attended the police station and when she asked him who picked him up in the blue Mazda, he stated to his mother: "You know what, you can f--- off."
White was extradited to the ACT on Saturday.
White appeared before the Court on Monday in an application for bail. Defence lawyer Sam Brown said the defendant argued he was not the person driving the vehicle.
Prosecutor Hannah Mitchell argued White had a pattern of committing driving offences, making him a risk to the community and also had committed this offence in breach of bail for other driving related offences.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker said White appeared to have "an escalating pattern of driving" and it would be difficult to see what bail conditions would have an impact on him from reoffending.
Bail was refused an White is due back in court on November 14.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
