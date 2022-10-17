Chicken and wakeme dumplings come as a plate of five ($12) and although this place is all about odds and evens, I do find it slightly odd that they don't deal us an even number of dumplings. But they are deliciously hand made, stuffed with plump chicken mince and have a lively crunch to them from the wakeme. Ancient Chinese texts refer to this mineral rich nutrient, noting that "there is no swelling that is not relieved by seaweed" and indeed we may well be on a pathway to swell our bellies, rather than our wallets, just a little.

