Review

Restaurant review: Natural Nine at Casino Canberra worth placing a bet on

By Chris Hansen
October 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Four quarter lamb. Picture by Keegan Carroll

It's a slightly naughty feeling walking through a casino at midday on a Tuesday. Slinking through the barren blackjack tables and the static roulette wheels in broad daylight, with just a handful of colourful characters trying their luck on the floor.

