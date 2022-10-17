The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Three members of the same family died in the one car

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated October 18 2022 - 4:13am, first published October 17 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police closed and screened the road on Sunday afternoon as the full extent of the tragedy was clear. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A father, a mother and their son are confirmed as the three Bangladeshi tourists killed in the horror head-on road smash in Whitlam on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.