The Savvy school uniform store in Tuggeranong is closing, with all stock moving to the Lowes store across the road in South.Point shopping centre (aka the Hyperdome).
Lowes regional manager David Milne said the clothing company Lowes bought Savvy about six years ago and the merging of the two businesses had been "in the works for quite a long time".
Mr Milne said the Lowes store in South.Point would stock all the current school uniforms and have all in store by Wednesday.
He said the old Savvy shop in Homeworld Tuggeranong was continuing to trade on a limited basis for people who need to pick up uniform necessities.
Mr Milne said none of the Savvy staff were losing their jobs. One had retired to enjoy "being a grandmother". Others would be redeployed.
He said having the uniforms at the Lowes store would make it easier for parents as it would be open seven days a week, with longer trading hours and "a greater variety of products".
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
