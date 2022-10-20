If you're working in Woden, The Alby might be the place to go. It's offering a special four-hour package with access to all three levels. Receive a glass of Moet and Chandon champagne on arrival, and then there's tap beer, a selection of Oatley Estate wines, and cocktail pop-up bars from Woodford Reserve and Hendrick's to see out the afternoon. Add in live music and a DJ and a large screen in every corner, you might not get back to work.