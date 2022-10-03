The Canberra Times
Review

Restaurant review: Say hola to a little taste of Spain at Saint Malo in Civic

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
October 3 2022 - 6:30pm
Pulpo - grilled octopus, black garlic, kipfler potatoes, capers and nduja dressing. Pictures by Keegan Carroll

A good restaurant can transport you somewhere else. One minute you're on the streets of Canberra and the next, a destination you would otherwise need a passport for.

