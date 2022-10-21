Squealing children, sticky fairy floss and the smell of sausages sizzling on a barbecue can only mean one thing: school fetes are back.
After two pandemic-stricken years, schools are bringing back the beloved tradition to raise much-needed funds and bring communities together.
Latham Primary School is opting for a relaxed spring picnic theme for its fete on October 22, which will also mark the 50th anniversary of the school.
Fete organiser Mikaela Danvers said University of Canberra students have curated photos, memorabilia and stories for an exhibition for fete day.
"Latham is a small school but we generally get a large portion of the community coming to the Latham fate which is really nice," Mrs Danvers said.
"We welcome everyone from all around to come in and especially anyone who's just interested in history in general or the history of education in ACT."
The school was designed by renown architect Enrico Taglietti with a focus on open spaces and collaboration between class groups.
Parents organised an online fete last year amid the strict COVID rules, but Mrs Danvers said the community was looking forward to reconnecting in person.
"There's only so much you can do online in terms of creating that community relationships between people. So it'll be really nice to have everyone back inside the fence."
Parents and carers are still feeling the stress of the past three years, but a passionate group of volunteers have banded together to pull together the event.
Highlights of the Latham fete include a collection of classic cars out front of school, dance performances, a nerf battle arena and Back to the Future cosplay featuring a DeLorean.
"We're going back to the old-fashioned carnival games, such as ring toss ... tug of war, an obstacle course, and we don't have any of those really big ride attractions this time around.
"I think it will actually be a really nice change and it's a good way to reintroduce everyone back into being face-to-face again after such a long time without having any fetes."
Telopea Park School is preparing to bring back La Grande Fete on November 5, one of the largest and most highly anticipated fetes in Canberra.
Telopea Park School P&C president Jenn Foulcher said many people have been coming to the fete since its inception and were excited to see it return.
"Being able to come together like this is something that everybody looks forward to," Mrs Foulcher said.
"It's the end of the year. It's been a crazy big year for everyone and being able to come together and engage in all the things that we have in the past, you can't put a price on that."
The Australian-French school's fete will be injected with elements of French culture, as well as the many other cultures represented in the community.
The jumping castle, super cha, dodgem cars and giant slide are sure to capture the attention of children.
Meanwhile, adults can taste some wine and cheese, wander through the market stalls and enjoy some live entertainment.
"This is a really great opportunity for the whole family to come sit back, relax, unwind ... enjoy the day, enjoy the food, enjoy the live music and the atmosphere."
Find your local fete:
Latham Primary School, 3-7pm
The fete will have a distinctly "spring picnic" vibe with outdoor seating areas in our Foodies Delight area, and showcase local makers and the entrepreneurial endeavours of some of our own Latham Learners in Market Lane. An exhibition will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the school.
Canberra Girls Grammar School, 10am-3pm
The event will have more than 50 stalls from local vendors, entertainment for the whole family, including carnival rides, a climbing wall, pony rides and live music. A silent auction will feature some great prizes.
Miles Franklin Primary School, 9:30am-2:30pm
Instead of a fete, Miles Franklin PS P&C is instead holding Community Colour Run. It will be a 350-500m obstacle course on the school oval, where at each obstacle participants will be doused with different coloured powder. There will be a coffee van, barbecue, cake stall and raffle on the day.
French-Australian Preschool, 10am-2pm
Face painting, cakes, kids activities, French books, wine and cheese, French games, raffle, pre-loved books, live music and nail painting.
Yarralumla Montessori at Yarralumla Primary School, 11am-2pm
Yarralumla Montessori is holding a community fun day to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The free event will include circus performers, indigenous storytelling, swing band, food stalls and more.
North Ainslie Primary School, 5-7:30pm
Come along to North Ainslie Primary School P&C's Green Halloween Family Night. There will be a student suitcase rummage sale, face painting, bake sale, barbecue, second-hand uniform stall, make do and mend stall, bike repair stall, raffle and a disco for school students.
Wanniassa School junior campus, 4:30-6:30pm
Wanniassa School Community Twilight Picnic will feature food stalls, a coffee cart, face painting, live magician, reptile museum, balloon twisting, dj, books, plant sale, art and craft, raffle and bucket dunk.
Southern Cross Early Childhood School, 11am-2pm
The school is running a Bike and Kite Day for the local community - come for a zoom, fly around and play. The fun will include magic, face painting, balloon animals, sausage sizzle and musical workshops.
Gordon Primary School, 12-5pm
At our Spring Fair, run in partnership with The Cottage Markets team as a SouthFest event, we will have lots of stalls selling handmade goods plus great food vans.
Telopea Park School, 10am-4pm
Along with Durkin's renowned and epic rides, La Grande Fête is a wonderful opportunity to be a part of the French cultural experience, connect with a variety of other cultural groups and enjoy different cuisines.
Duffy Primary School, 3-6pm
Duffy Primary P&C is holding a Twilight Community Picnic. Bring a rug and a picnic and settle in for a fun afternoon to raise money for the school. Sausage sizzle, kids' activities, plant sale, second-hand book stall and some fabulous raffle prizes.
Radford, 3pm-7pm
The Radford Twilight Fete will feature pony rides, virtual reality, a maze, tornado potato, beer garden by Capital Brewing Co, Peruvian food, showbags, Devonshire tea and an online raffle.
Trinity Christian School, 10am-2pm
The Trinity School Fair will include a petting zoo, reptile park, market stalls, plenty of food and refreshment options and a range of games, competitions and activities. Families can 'adopt a teddy', enter a cake in the cake decorating competition, have faces painted and bring home some beautiful handmade items.
Chapman Primary School, 10am-2pm
At the Eat Plant Read mini-fair you will find homemade cakes and biscuits, a delicious barbecue, an abundant array of plants as well as pre-loved books, games and puzzles for all ages. Local authors Jacinta Froud, David Conley and Sandra Bennett will be reading their work and leading literary activities.
St Joseph's Primary School O'Connor, 1-5pm
Lots of activities on offer including a petting zoo, silent disco, showbags, St Joseph's 2022 Reserve Wine by Lake George Winery (sold unopened to 18+ only) pre-loved clothes, books and jigsaws, succulents, cupcake and biscuit decorating, dunking toilet, face painting, nails and hairspray.
Gilmore Primary School, 9am-1pm
The Gilmore Primary School P&C Association's Car Boot Sale and Mini Market will have a variety of stalls selling new and second hand goods, plus plenty of goodies through our cake stall and barbecue.
Kingsford Smith School, 10am-2pm
The KSS fete is student-led. Market stalls will include homemade jewellery, crafts and plants, sausage sizzle, food and drinks, and sideshow games.
Florey Primary School, 11am-2pm
Florey Fair will have a range of community, volunteering and sporting organisations to connect. There will be free activities, face painting, Lego, fairy, entertainment and music, food and market stalls, prizes to be won and more.
St Thomas The Apostle Primary School, 10am-3pm
The fete will feature a treasure trove stall, fairy floss, hot food, coffee stand, reptile zoo, books, plants, craft, rides and more.
St Clare of Assisi Primary School, 4pm-8pm
You can expect cakes, sweets, gift baskets, books and toys, chocolate Wheel, tombola, showbags, Bells Amusements, crafts, barbecue, tornado potato, pizza, slushies and fairy floss.
Bonython Primary School, 2-6pm
Head back to 1992 as we celebrate our wonderful school's 30th anniversary. Enjoy a petting zoo, photo booth, games, sideshow alley, 90s loot bags, badge making, craft and plant stalls and DJ Cliff spinning 90s tunes.
Sacred Heart Primary School, 3:30-7:30pm
Sacred Heart Primary School in Pearce are excited to host a Twilight Fair. There will be plenty of fun, food and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.
Weetangera Primary School, 10am-2pm
The day promises to be jam-packed with fun, entertainment, rides, great food, stalls and activities for all. Funds raised will go towards improving and upgrading the school's outdoor learning environments.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
