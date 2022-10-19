The Canberra Times
University of Canberra staff to strike on October 26

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
October 19 2022 - 6:00pm
NTEU division president Katie Ley, UC Branch president Craig Applegate and UC vice president Jo Washington-King will go on strike in October in support of their enterprise bargaining claims. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Staff at the University of Canberra will walk off the job next week after rejecting the university's proposal of a 3.5 per cent pay rise.

