Eleven brave business and community leaders are prepped and ready to abseil down Building 8 on Hospital Road on Friday for the Canberra Hospital Foundation's Can Give Day.
Among them will be the inspirational Chris Cairns who was left a paraplegic after a series of life-threatening health emergencies just over 12 months ago.
With the assistance of robotic technology being trialed at University of Canberra Hospital, the cricket legend is learning to walk again and is able to participate in the extreme Can Give Day challenge.
The other daredevil abseilers on Friday will be:
Funds raised on Can Give Day go to support clinical trials and medical research in Canberra, therapeutic and supportive programs, transformations of away-from-bed areas, and the purchase of speciality medical equipment, which enhances the patient experience throughout the year.
The link to make a donation is here.
You can donate to a specific abseiler's fundraising tally here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.