Suspended ACT Brumbies forward Darcy Swain has been rushed into the Wallabies squad after the team was rocked by another training accident.
Melbourne Rebels lock Matt Philip suffered a torn ACL in the side's final session before they departed for the spring tour.
The injury forced the Wallabies to turn to a replacement and The Canberra Times can confirm Swain was handed a recall on Wednesday afternoon.
The Australian squad was slated to fly out on Wednesday night, with Swain expected to depart on Thursday.
Swain will miss the first two matches of the tour while he serves the remainder of his suspension for a dangerous clean out on New Zealand's Quinn Tupaea in the opening Bledisloe Cup clash last month.
As a result, he will be unavailable for the Scotland and France games before returning for the Italy Test.
The forward was handed a six-game ban for the incident and was permitted to serve three matches on Australia A's recent tour of Japan.
The Wallabies initially opted against selecting Swain for their European slate and only intended to use him should an injury arise during their time abroad.
That timeline has been accelerated considerably after Philip's shock diagnosis that will also rule him out for most, if not all, of the upcoming Super Rugby season.
Swain has endured a challenging year after he was sent off for a head butt in the opening Test of the July England series. He served a two-game ban for that incident before returning to the team for the Rugby Championship.
When announcing the spring tour squad on Sunday, Australian coach Dave Rennie said he hoped the 25-year-old would use the additional time back home to benefit from the situation.
"There's obviously consequences for his actions and he's got a chance to try put on some size, which has been a real focus over the past 12 months," Rennie said.
