The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT tribunal disqualifies Canberra nurse, support worker Radwick Deeranyika after intellectually disabled man left in hot van

TV
By Toby Vue
October 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Radwick Deeranyika has been disqualified for 12 months from re-applying to be a registered nurse. Picture Facebook

A nurse has been disqualified for showing "defective decision-making" and a disregard for the "most fundamental needs" when he left a man with severe disabilities to suffer inside a hot van.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.