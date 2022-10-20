The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT court dismisses charges against Stephen George Button after accusation he killed puppy by shoving knife down throat

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated October 20 2022 - 1:21am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen George Button outside court on a pervious occasion. Picture by Toby Vue

Charges against an accused puppy killer have been dismissed with a magistrate saying he was "unsure where the truth lies" after rejecting both the defendant's and complainant's evidence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.