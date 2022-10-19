The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Federal government contractor Paula Stubbings sentenced by ACT court for natural disaster relief payment fraud

TV
By Toby Vue
October 19 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Everyone's a victim" of the fraudulent activities of a government contractor who directed thousands of dollars from natural disaster relief payments to herself because she feared she and her family would live in a tent again, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.