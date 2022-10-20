The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Anthony Albanese to announce critical minerals hub to help supercharge net zero transition

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
October 20 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A critical minerals research and development hub will be set up under a federal government strategy to capitalise on the next major mining boom and supercharge Australia's transition to net zero.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.