It's been three years in the making. And David "The Titan" Tuitupou's hoping to turn his world title bout into Glory.
Canberra's Hellenic Club will be centre stage of the kick-boxing world on Saturday night when the softly spoken Kiwi takes on Wallace To'o, with the winner crowned the K1 super heavy weight champion of the world.
It's safe to say To'o's up against a big challenge.
Tuitupou's a massive 2.05 metres tall and tips the scales at a whopping 160 kilograms.
He might be your stereotypical, gentle giant. But that all changes when he steps in the ring - he was born and raised in South Auckland after all.
This fight was all set to take place in March 2020, but then the coronavirus pandemic shut it down just days before it was to take place.
But finally it's on as part of Adrenalyn 3.
"I'm really excited, really, really happy to be here in Canberra," Tuitupou told The Canberra Times.
"This fight was three years in the making. COVID kind of stopped it, but now we're back on track.
"I'm really happy to get this opportunity.
"Wallace is a tough fighter. I know he's going to bring it, it's going to be a really hard fight for myself.
"I'm feeling really ready and I can't wait, I'm looking forward to it."
Adrenalyn 3 promoter Shane Tipa said they'd been close to bringing this world-title bout to Canberra twice before.
Third time was the charm, with Tuitupou flying in to Canberra and getting his medical clearance on Wednesday.
The pair have fought before, with Tuitupou claiming the win on a split decision.
"We had a match to fight Wallace in March 2020 - and we all know what happened at the end of March," Tipa said.
"A week before the show, two days before I booked their flights, everyone was nervous to see what was going on in the world.
"They'd just closed the international borders and the ACT government called and said 'We cannot issue your permit, there's going to be a world-wide lockdown'.
"In April this year we thought we finally had it and they said we can't get you medically cleared in time, but as of Wednesday [David] and Wallace are confirmed."
Tuitupou prepared for this world title fight by taking out the super heavyweight King in the Ring eight-man tournament in Auckland at the start of September - retaining his title.
There he had to win three fights on the same night to claim the crown.
And he's just carried on his training camp since then, with his three months of training culminating in Canberra on Saturday night.
He's hoping a world title will launch his kick-boxing career onto the world stage - aka Glory, the pinnacle of kickboxing.
"I just want to make it as far as I can in kick boxing," Tuitupou said.
"It will open up a lot of doors for me, winning a world title, hopefully Glory.
"Definitely Glory, that's where we want to get to."
Tuitupou only took up kick boxing seven years ago when he was looking for some training to help with his rugby league in the off-season.
Not surprisingly, he was a towering prop, but the now 30-year-old fell in love with the fight scene and hasn't looked back.
"I've been fighting for about seven years. I think 2015 was my first fight, boxing though," Tuitupou said.
"I grew up playing rugby league so I was looking for something to help keep me fit in the off-season.
"I started training in kick boxing and fell in love with it. Now it's my new passion."
ADRENALYN 3
Saturday: David Tuitupou v Wallace To'o, K1 super heavyweight world title, at the Hellenic Club. Doors open 6.30pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
