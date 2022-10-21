The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra world title fight could launch David Tuitupou onto the world kick-boxing stage

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated October 21 2022 - 6:45am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand kick boxer David Tuitupou is fighting for the K1 super heavyweight kick boxing world crown in Canberra. Picture by Keegan Carroll

It's been three years in the making. And David "The Titan" Tuitupou's hoping to turn his world title bout into Glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.