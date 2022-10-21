Tania Naden could easily have given up.
A semi-professional rugby union player who tore her ACL in 2020, few would have begrudged the hooker for calling it quits.
Naden, however, was determined to return to the field and was willing to do whatever it took to get there.
In February, the 30-year-old stepped out for the Brumbies in a pre-season trial after 15 long months of rehab.
Fast forward to today and Naden is on the verge of a Test debut in the Wallaroos crucial World Cup showdown against Wales on Saturday afternoon.
It's a dream that only fully came into view during the most recent Super W season and Naden said it will be an emotional occasion.
"I never felt like giving in, I was very strong minded," Naden said. "When I tore my ACL, I wanted to get the surgery done straight away so I could come back as soon as possible.
"I'm a bit older, I'm 30 now, I know my rugby career might end soon. I never thought about throwing in the towel, I just wanted to get my rehab done as best as I could.
"It's been a pretty crazy journey. When I got picked in the Australian Barbarians squad earlier this year, that was when I realised I could make the Wallaroos. To make the World Cup squad and now to have a potential debut this weekend, it's insane to be here."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Naden will start from the bench in Australia's clash with Wales in Whangarei. A win will secure a place in the quarter-finals, while a loss will leave the side relying on other results to remain alive in the World Cup.
The Wallaroos have produced patches of brilliance throughout their first two games, a 41-17 loss to New Zealand and a 14-12 come-from-behind victory over Scotland.
The focus this weekend is on producing a complete performance to overcome a Welsh side that also has one win from two games.
Watching Naden from the stands will be her father and husband, two figures who played an integral role in the comeback from the ACL injury.
Australia will wear their First Nations jersey in the match. That has only added to the importance of Saturday afternoon for Naden, who is married to a proud Indigenous man.
"It's really special for me," Naden said. "My husband's Aboriginal, so I'm proud to don the Indigenous jersey this weekend. To wear it with him here watching me will be special.
"My dad surprised me at the Scotland game last week, I was so shocked to see him. They'll travel to the game together on Saturday but I won't see them until after the game."
Naden is in the tricky position of making her debut off the bench, the hooker likely to spend the first 50 or 60 minutes watching from the sidelines.
She knows the nerves will steadily build, but once her name is called, Naden is determined to make an instant impact.
"I will be nervous, I won't lie. It can be hard to sit and watch but I've done a lot of sitting on the bench waiting for my chances. Once I get an opportunity, I'll take it."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.