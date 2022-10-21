The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Brumbies forward Tania Naden on verge of Wallaroos debut

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated October 21 2022 - 5:11am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tania Naden is in line for her Wallaroos debut. Picture Rugby Australia

Tania Naden could easily have given up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.