The ACT's work health and safety commissioner has rejected any suggestions that the safety watchdog was pressured by Workplace Safety Minister Mick Gentleman to issue a stop-work notice to the Legislative Assembly.
The commissioner, Jacqueline Agius, said she did not take directions from the minister and that a complaint from Mr Gentleman's office was not treated any differently to any other inquiry received by WorkSafe ACT.
Budget estimates were forced to a halt in August following the issuing of a prohibition notice regarding COVID-19 safety concerns.
A parliamentary inquiry into the issuing of the notice started public hearings on Monday. The inquiry is determining whether the safety watchdog breached parliamentary privilege.
WorkSafe inspectors had attended the Assembly following an inquiry from a staffer about the fact the hearings would require everybody to attend in-person.
Mr Gentleman had been pressing for officials to have the choice to attend virtually, as had happened during COVID.
But the inquiry heard from WorkSafe representatives that multiple people had complained about the hearings, including senior public servants.
Bureaucrats had concerns they would be required to be in a waiting area for long periods of time and that this was contrary to control measures in place in the broader ACT public service.
Mr Gentleman has been accused of using his position to "influence, suggest or pressure" WorkSafe ACT into issuing the notice but Ms Agius said the complaint was not treated any differently. She also pointed to there being multiple inquiries about the hearings.
"We do not deal with any matter in our office any different, it doesn't matter who it comes from," she said.
"We are an independent office and we will not be influenced, we will not be convinced, we will not make a decision based on anybody interfering with our office. It's as simple as that and I will not allow that to occur."
The prohibition notice, which delayed the start of estimates by one week, said inspectors had found the select committee on budget estimates had not undertaken a COVID risk assessment.
Privileges committee chair Jeremy Hanson pressed Ms Agius on why this particular activity had been shut down but other activities had been able to take place in the Assembly.
He pointed to sitting days, other committee hearings and meetings with members of the public.
Mr Hanson also circulated an image of Mr Gentleman with workers from the Emergency Services Agency that was taken in the Assembly on the same day his office had been in touch with WorkSafe ACT.
The image, posted on LinkedIn, showed Mr Gentleman in a room with 17 others. There was no social distancing and nobody was wearing a mask.
Ms Agius said the reason inspectors had only focused on estimates hearings was because this is what the complaint had related to.
"If this was a general workplace visit, like a proactive visit, then they would absolutely be going and looking at every single part of the organisation but because this was in relation to a specific inquiry that had been made to our office... then the inspector would be going out just to look at that specific matter," she said.
The WorkSafe ACT office also received a "significant threat" on the day after the notice became public, which forced staff to work from home and meant inspectors would only respond to matters of "serious concern".
Ms Agius told the committee the threat was referred to police and some staff had to take leave as a result of the complaint.
She said this had come after the story had been in the media and specifically referenced coverage of a letter by Speaker Joy Burch where she had said she would seek legal advice and may take the matter to the Supreme Court.
Ms Agius said she did not know how the letter was given to the media.
The letter was a public document as Ms Burch had tabled the letter in the territory's parliament that was able to be accessed through the Assembly.
Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au
