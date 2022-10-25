The Canberra Times
Mick Gentleman fronts privileges inquiry over WorkSafe prohibition notice on Legislative Assembly

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:18am, first published 1:15am
Workplace Safety Minister Mick Gentleman fronted the parliamentary inquiry into privileges on Tuesday. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT Workplace Safety Minister Mick Gentleman has argued he did not complain to WorkSafe ACT about budget estimates but merely sought advice and relayed concerns from senior public servants.

