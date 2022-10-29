The Canberra Times
Home/What's On/Movies
Review

Review: Bros is a raunchy gay rom com that's also insightful

By Cris Kennedy
October 29 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bros. MA15+. 115 minutes. Four stars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Movies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.